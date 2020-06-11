Ghostbusters Cast To Reunite On YouTube

The cast of the original Ghostbusters will be reuniting next week for Josh Gad’s YouTube series Reunited Apart. The episode will include appearances from Ghostbusters Billy Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, along with Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, and director Ivan Reitman. The episode will air on Monday, June 15th, and benefit the charity Equal Justice Initiative. Should there have been more Ghostbusters sequels? How are movie franchises different today vs. the ’80s?

Hoping for a surprise Rick Moranis appearance. https://t.co/yz0Q4ASLjT — Nerdist (@nerdist) June 11, 2020