Health Officials Pour Bleach On Food Meant For The Homeless

Humanity is a failure

Earlier this week a homeless man had his dog stolen by activists, so why shouldn’t a Kansas City group trying to feed the homeless get shut down by the city’s Health Department, who ended up pouring bleach on the food to make sure nobody could eat it. A group called ‘Free Hot Soup KC’ were handing out sandwiches, soup, and homemade chili. But the Health Department says they weren’t complying with food safety standard and putting people at risk for illnesses like E. coli or salmonella. The group says what they were doing was no different than having a picnic in the park with friends. They promised to keep feeding the homeless, despite the crackdown.

This is currently the world we live in. Please vote.

Kansas City health department pours bleach on food meant for homeless over lack of permit https://t.co/eaiSk6hOVL pic.twitter.com/83BVqyShDg — The Hill (@thehill) November 13, 2018