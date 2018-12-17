Imagine Working Four Days a Week, but Getting Paid for Five

If you feel like the 40-hour per week work grind at your 9-5 is getting to be too much, you aren’t alone. Some companies have been testing, and even following through, on cutting down the work week to 32 hours, but paying their employees for 40. The companies that have tried this have found it leads to a more motivated staff, less burnout, and an increase in productivity.

In a world where everyone is constantly connected 24/7, work creep begins to happen and can cause mental health issues if a person doesn’t get themselves to disconnect and step away.