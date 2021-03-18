Is ‘King Of The Hill’ Coming Back?

The latest sitcom to get a reboot just might be the animated classic King Of The Hill.

Former writer Brent Forrester spilled the beans during a Reddit AMA, revealing that creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels were

in “hot negotiations” to bring KotH back for the modern era, with the characters all aging 15 years.

Forrester added that “The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again.”

King of the Hill was a staple of Fox’s Sunday night lineup for 13 seasons, running from 1997-2009.

