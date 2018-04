JARED LETO OF THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS MARS ACROSS AMERICA – DAY TWO RECAP

JARED LETO CONTINUES ON TO CLEVELAND AND CHICAGO ON THE MARS ACROSS AMERICA TREK

TODAY ON JARED LETO’S CROSS-COUNTRY MARS ACROSS AMERICA JOURNEY:

LETO VISITS THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME LINK TO VIDEO

LETO HITCHHIKES WITH A TRUCK DRIVER LINK TO STILLS

LETO HOLDS LISTENING PARTY FOR FANS AT CHICAGO’S WILLIS TOWER – SKYDECK LINK TO VIDEO

DOWNLOAD ALL PHOTOS FROM THE DAY HERE

DOWNLOAD ALL VIDEOS FROM THE DAY HERE

TOMORROW, JARED WILL CONTINUE ON TO DALLAS WHERE HE WILL VISIT NASCAR’S TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY. Will he come to Utah? Who knows!?

FOLLOW ALONG WITH #MARSACROSSAMERICA & STAY CONNECTED VIA SOCIALS:

IG: @30SECONDSTOMARS • @JAREDLETO

TW: @30SECONDSTOMARS • @JAREDLETO

FB: /THIRTYSECONDSTOMARS • /JAREDLETO