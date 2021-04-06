Ketchup Packets in Short Supply

There’s a new kind of shortage happening with this pandemic: ketchup.

Individual serving packets of ketchup are reportedly in short supply.

The suspected reasons for the shortage include more takeout deliveries and drive-thru orders and not sharing bottles of ketchup for sanitary reasons.

The new COVID shortage: ketchup packets! https://t.co/dg4yHiTX2s — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 6, 2021

Because of the demand, prices for ketchup packets have gone up about 13% since last year.

Kraft-Heinz is reportedly expected to increase the production of the packets by 25% this year!

