Larry H Miller Used Car Supermarket X96 Fake Festival – Volume 2

June 27th from 11a to 7p

We here at X96 know that the concert season has taken a hit, and we had such a blast doing it last month we are Bringing it BACK!! The Larry H Miller Used Car Supermarket X96 Fake Festival – Volume 2!! This time it will be an all-day festival on June 27th (that’s right a Saturday!) from 11a to 7p we will have opening bands, supporting bands and even headliners! So, if you want to help us out again! Build your DREAM LINE-UP for the LHM Used Car Supermarket X96 Fake Festival – Volume 2!

ENTER YOUR DREAM LINE-UP BELOW