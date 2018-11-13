Oh good! The government has cracked the code!

Eat less, move more. With science like this, it’s no wonder we aren’t sitting by the pool at a Hilton on Mars. In what should be obvious, new physical activity guidelines say Americans need more movement and less lounging. The report from the Department of Health and Human Services has just been updated for the first time in 10 years. Two minutes of activity can help out right now and for your future health.

A single burst of physical activity helps lower blood pressure, reduce anxiety and sleep better. Sedentary people should focus on these quicker activities to add them up for an entire day’s worth. Taking the stairs instead of an elevator is an example. We really should have a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. That works out to about 22 minutes a day.

Need more? I really like the YouTube channel Picture Fit. Fast videos and good tips.

