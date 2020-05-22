No, Facebook Is Not Charging Users A Fee To Post

An old hoax is making the rounds on social media again, claiming that Facebook is about to implement a ‘user fee’ of 1 cent per message. It’s a hoax that’s been around for at least a decade, but won’t quite go away – users are warned that Facebook will begin charging for posts unless they send the message to 10 contacts to show they’re an “avid user”. According to Snopes, the scam first appeared in 2009. And it doesn’t even make sense – if Facebook wanted to start charging for posts, why would they make “avid users” exempt?

This meme is hogwash, but there is a teeny weeny element of truth here somewhat related to Facebook monetization. https://t.co/xvGdfOshkm — snopes.com (@snopes) May 22, 2020