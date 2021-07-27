Pizza Hut Gets Into the Clothing Game

Do you love Pizza Hut? Like, REALLY love Pizza Hut? You can now show your love in the form of streetwear!
The pizza chain is dropping its first streetwear collection over at PizzaHutShop.com
The collection, called Tastewear, includes a tracksuit, a chain, cups, slides, and t-shirts to inspire nostalgia for their fans.
Products are available at the website now and range in price from $9.99 to $99.99.
.@pizzahut drops its first-ever streetwear collection: Tastewear https://t.co/rygg5RH4aw @hollypetre pic.twitter.com/PKihHBytao
— Restaurant News (@NRNonline) July 27, 2021
Would you buy this Pizza Hut streetwear? Do you have any memories of going to Pizza Hut as a kid?
