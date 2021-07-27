Pizza Hut Gets Into the Clothing Game

Do you love Pizza Hut? Like, REALLY love Pizza Hut? You can now show your love in the form of streetwear!

The pizza chain is dropping its first streetwear collection over at PizzaHutShop.com

The collection, called Tastewear, includes a tracksuit, a chain, cups, slides, and t-shirts to inspire nostalgia for their fans.

Products are available at the website now and range in price from $9.99 to $99.99.

Would you buy this Pizza Hut streetwear? Do you have any memories of going to Pizza Hut as a kid?