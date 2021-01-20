Poll: Most Americans think Pandemic is ‘Out of Control’

Most Americans feel the coronavirus pandemic is officially out of control, according to a new poll.

“The nationwide survey shows that large majorities of people of all political affiliations say they think the deadly virus, which arrived in the country nearly a year ago, is only somewhat under control or not at all controlled,” reads a statement from the Washington Post, which conducted the poll.

Most Americans say the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, Post-ABC poll finds https://t.co/nL2jqKwrg4 About 1 in 5 Republicans say they think the pandemic is at least mostly under control, with fewer than 1 in 20 regarding it as completely controlled, the survey finds. — Ken Ayers (@kenayers8) January 19, 2021

Only one in 10 Americans think the government’s done a bang-up job and the pandemic is under control, the poll reveals.

Biden is "inheriting a disaster" as coronavirus continues to grip nation amid chaotic vaccine rollout https://t.co/MrtDorVPgb — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 20, 2021

Can you come up with an argument to support the belief that the pandemic is under control?