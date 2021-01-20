Life

Poll: Most Americans think Pandemic is ‘Out of Control’

Posted on

Most Americans feel the coronavirus pandemic is officially out of control, according to a new poll.

“The nationwide survey shows that large majorities of people of all political affiliations say they think the deadly virus, which arrived in the country nearly a year ago, is only somewhat under control or not at all controlled,” reads a statement from the Washington Post, which conducted the poll.

Only one in 10 Americans think the government’s done a bang-up job and the pandemic is under control, the poll reveals.

Can you come up with an argument to support the belief that the pandemic is under control?

