Poll: Most Americans think Pandemic is ‘Out of Control’

Most Americans feel the coronavirus pandemic is officially out of control, according to a new poll.
“The nationwide survey shows that large majorities of people of all political affiliations say they think the deadly virus, which arrived in the country nearly a year ago, is only somewhat under control or not at all controlled,” reads a statement from the Washington Post, which conducted the poll.
Most Americans say the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, Post-ABC poll finds https://t.co/nL2jqKwrg4 About 1 in 5 Republicans say they think the pandemic is at least mostly under control, with fewer than 1 in 20 regarding it as completely controlled, the survey finds.
— Ken Ayers (@kenayers8) January 19, 2021
Only one in 10 Americans think the government’s done a bang-up job and the pandemic is under control, the poll reveals.
Biden is "inheriting a disaster" as coronavirus continues to grip nation amid chaotic vaccine rollout https://t.co/MrtDorVPgb
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 20, 2021
Can you come up with an argument to support the belief that the pandemic is under control?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.