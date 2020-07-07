Robert DeNiro’s Restaurants Got $28 Million In Federal PPP Loans

A chain of luxury sushi restaurants founded by Robert De Niro received up to $28 million from the U.S. government’s small business relief program.

According to government records, De Niro’s ‘Nobu’ restaurants took out 14 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program earlier this year, worth between $11 million and $28 million.

Back in April, chains like Shake Shack, Five Guys, and P.F. Chang’s were criticized for taking money from the federal program, which was aimed at helping small business owners.

Nobu was founded in 1994 by De Niro, producer Meir Teper, and celebrity chef Nobuyuki ‘Nobu’ Matsuhisa.

Should luxury restaurant chains like Nobu qualify as a ‘small business’? Should they give back the money?