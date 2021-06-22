Life

Announcing the Strong VW Sandy Concert Series

X96 and Broadway Media are proud to present The Strong VW Sandy Concert Series this August & September at Rio Tinto Stadium!

Get ready for a summer of great concerts right in the middle of the valley at the UofU Health Science Plaza at Rio Tinto Stadium!

  • August 6th | Dirty Heads w Sublime with Rome
  • August 7th  | Corey Taylor of Slipknot
  • August 26th | San Holo
  • August 27th | Atmosphere + Cypress Hill
  • September 2nd | Rebelution

Get tickets and details at LiveNiteEvents.com.

Presented by PRA Health Sciences

See more on our events page!

