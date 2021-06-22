Announcing the Strong VW Sandy Concert Series

X96 and Broadway Media are proud to present The Strong VW Sandy Concert Series this August & September at Rio Tinto Stadium!
Get ready for a summer of great concerts right in the middle of the valley at the UofU Health Science Plaza at Rio Tinto Stadium!
- August 6th | Dirty Heads w Sublime with Rome
- August 7th | Corey Taylor of Slipknot
- August 26th | San Holo
- August 27th | Atmosphere + Cypress Hill
- September 2nd | Rebelution
Presented by PRA Health Sciences
