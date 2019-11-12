Single? Here Are the Best and Worst Cities to Be “Self-Partnered”

Living that single life? In Utah? It’s not all bad. You could move, but you’d miss the mountains, snow, and X96, of course. With about 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $100, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles.
The fact is, there are a lot of people quite happy being single. I’m kind of one of them. You can watch what you want when you want to, work out…or not, you don’t have to share a bathroom or a kitchen, and you can hang whatever you like on the walls. Hell, if you want to spend $300 on a toaster you can do it. No one to run it by except your bank account.
Eventually, you may want to feel you get lonely and start to look for love. Perhaps you find yourself making playlists on Spotify with a lot of Leonard Cohen and Chris Isaak. Maybe you’re too young or too old for the singles ward. Maybe you are scared of bars or just don’t know where to go to find a compatible partner. And has anyone ever really swiped their way into true amour? No one that I know of. Well, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. WalletHub took things into account like the share of the single population to the number of online dating opportunities to nightlife options per capita. Maybe you just need to move. Go where the people are.
Best Cities for Singles
1. Atlanta, GA
Worst Cities for Singles
173. Hialeah, FL
At least there are no Utah cities in the bottom 10. Frankly, it’s not that shocking. Salt Lake City actually came in at number 26. West Valley logged in at 84.
