Stop Participating in ‘Paying in Forward’ At The Drive Thru

Shutterstock

According to Jalopnik, people should stop “paying it forward” at Starbucks and other venues.

They make their argument saying, “no one seems to be realizing the obvious: pay it forward is an added pain in the ass for the workers making and handing you your coffee.”

They added, “If you really want to do some good, tip the underpaid, stressed out, frequently abused essential workers making your drink.”

They explain that Starbucks employees have to spend long hours on their feet making orders, and they don’t always get paid accordingly.

Do you agree or disagree? Is “paying it forward” annoying?