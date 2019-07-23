Student Hasn’t Washed Her Hair In Two Years, Swears By “No Poo Method”

Tired of having scalp issues from washing her hair daily, a Finnish student has taken a radical approach to keep her long locks looking their freshest. Iiris Heikkinen claims that regular shampoo left her feeling “too clean,” so she switched to more natural products like apple vinegar and baking soda. But then she came across the “no poo method” on Facebook.

Devotees say that the hair can cleanse itself on its own, which Heikkinen reveals has worked in her case. “After just a couple of weeks of the no-poo method, the itching stopped. There was a point at first where my hair looked greasy, but I pushed through it and it soon went back to normal,” admits the 24-year-old, who now only uses water and some coconut oil every few months.