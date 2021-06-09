Life

Texas Woman Arrested after Posing as her Daughter at School

A Texas woman is behind bars after she attended dressed as her daughter and attended classes at the teen’s middle school.

El Paso resident Casey Garcia, 30, is accused of dying her hair and using sunless tanner to darken her skin before going to class at Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, authorities say. She managed to fool everyone until late in the afternoon when a teacher finally outed the deception.

Garcia says she was testing the quality of the school’s security — and it failed. But unfortunately for her, the justice system didn’t; sheriff’s deputies were waiting outside to arrest her as she was escorted off campus, school officials say.

What does this incident say about how well teachers know their students? What did Garcia do that was illegal?

