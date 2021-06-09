Texas Woman Arrested after Posing as her Daughter at School

A Texas woman is behind bars after she attended dressed as her daughter and attended classes at the teen’s middle school.

El Paso resident Casey Garcia, 30, is accused of dying her hair and using sunless tanner to darken her skin before going to class at Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, authorities say. She managed to fool everyone until late in the afternoon when a teacher finally outed the deception.

Garcia says she was testing the quality of the school’s security — and it failed. But unfortunately for her, the justice system didn’t; sheriff’s deputies were waiting outside to arrest her as she was escorted off campus, school officials say.

Casey Garcia, a 30-year-old mom from El Paso, Texas, recorded herself posing as a teen student to test on-campus security of her daughter's school. She was later arrested. https://t.co/6yV2HOr2FA pic.twitter.com/FWgsEzGkuX — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 9, 2021

What does this incident say about how well teachers know their students? What did Garcia do that was illegal?

