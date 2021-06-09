Religious Expert says Thursday’s Eclipse will Signal the End of the World

Earthlings have until Thursday to get their affairs in order — if Pastor Paul Begley is right.

The Indiana-based evangelist says this Thursday’s “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse, which will turn the sun into a burning crescent for Russian stargazers, will be a sign from God that the end is near. As proof, he points to Genesis 1:14, which reads, “And God said, ‘Let there be lights in the expanse of the sky to distinguish between the day and the night, and let them be signs to mark the seasons and days and years.'” Begley elaborates, “So God’s saying, ‘I’m going to put signs in the heavens.’ Some of them are of prophecy.”

Begley also cites Luke 21, which reads, “On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity roaring and tossing of the sea. People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming on the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken. When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.”

How many times in your life have you heard the world was coming to an end? How could an event that happens every year suddenly become a sign from God?