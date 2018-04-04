The World is Currently Losing Its Mind Over Funeral Potatoes

New Facebook Ads Have People (Outside of Utah) Wondering: What Are Funeral Potatoes?

1. This girl seems very confused by the glorious and wonderful food that is Funeral Potatoes

That moment when you’re bee-bopping along on FB, and you come across Funeral Potatoes. What exactly are Funeral Potatoes? Is that a thing? I mean, I guess it is, cause Walmart’s selling them. Am I crazy or is this weird? pic.twitter.com/g01h0KB4NA — Bree Livingston (@BreeLivWrites) March 28, 2018

2. Apparently, not many people in the country know what they are

3. Others just want to know why they are called “funeral potatoes”

Just got this ad on FB:

1. What in the world are “funeral potatoes” and why would you call them that?

2. Why would anyone want earthworm jerky?

3. What did I do to my algorithm?! pic.twitter.com/IlHV879AHR — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) April 2, 2018

4. Still, some just want to know what they exactly are (hint: the BEST potatoes on Earth!)

What… what are “funeral potatoes” Is Facebook’s algorithm threatening me pic.twitter.com/dtNPEA5WQb — Bibliobimbo (@sebhar) March 28, 2018

5. Others just can’t seem to believe the name of these tasty potatoes

You’ve just gotta yell out loud “WTF?!?!?” when this Walmart ad pops up on your Facebook feed! LMAO Really?!? FUNERAL POTATOES?!?!? pic.twitter.com/IpLQNmFvQ8 — Chip Coffey (@chipcoffey) March 20, 2018

6. Then, there are those that know exactly what these are and understand the rest of the country is out of the loop

I find this hilarious! Only because I live in #Utah. Fun Fact: “Funeral potatoes” are a Utah staple….the rest of the US just doesn’t know it. #FuneralPotatoes #OnlyInUtah #NotAnymore #LOL MORE: https://t.co/VdPwVVDKLh — Nicole Vowell (@NicoleVowellKSL) April 3, 2018

7. I mean really, Utahn’s just want to devour these amazing potatoes

You know you are from Utah…when this ad sounds delicious instead of disturbing 😂https://t.co/tjDtzqepxj https://t.co/tjDtzqepxj — Brianna Bodily (@BriannaBodily) April 3, 2018

8. Why not throw back to 2002 when the whole world was informed of Funeral Potatoes

Funeral potatoes are so popular in Utah that an official trading pin featuring funeral potatoes was made for the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002. https://t.co/9WrOti3nhj pic.twitter.com/XzlM3Y28dF — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) March 29, 2018

9. We already know something this delicious is not going to be a healthy food. Even though it IS a vegetable

Products to die for. Augason Farms “Funeral Potatoes.” Just add water and cheese. The 1,440 calories will easily supply a corpse. pic.twitter.com/opOKrXJHce — David Luttenberger (@packaginggeek) March 28, 2018

One day the world will understand us!

