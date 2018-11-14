Trump Supporter Banned from Disney World for a Second Time

Some people never learn. A man who was banned from Walt Disney World for displaying a political sign has been given the boot again. Dion Cini, a Donald Trump supporter who calls his practice of brandishing political signs “Operation Flag Drop,” has again been exiled from the Florida theme park after he posted a photo of himself holding a “Trump 2020” sign on Splash Mountain. Since then, he’s added an order from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that forbids him from visiting any Disney-owned property. Cini last made news in September when he was banned for waving the same banner at Disney World’s Main Street Train Station.

Park officials later rescinded the ban.

Man with ‘Trump 2020’ sign banned by Disney … again https://t.co/9jueLHwPgw pic.twitter.com/GcBP26cAQx — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) November 14, 2018