Trump To Block U.S. Downloads of TikTok, WeChat Starting On Sunday

By the end of the weekend, TikTok and WeChat will be blocked from U.S. app stores.

The Department of Commerce’s announcement this morning means you won’t be able to download or update the apps. Also, no transferring money or processing payments through WeChat.

Some security experts have warned that the Chinese company that owns TikTok tracks and keeps data from the 100 million users in the U.S.

The US government says it will ban downloads of the Chinese-owned apps WeChat and TikTok starting on Sundayhttps://t.co/B1NgKEgVpA — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 18, 2020

President Trump has been pushing for TikTok to be fully owned by a U.S. company.

It appears, at this point, TikTok will still function if it’s already installed on a device.

Because of the privacy concerns, do you or your kids use TikTok less?