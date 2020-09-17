Unauthorized David Bowie Biopic Will Premiere Next Month

The unauthorized David Bowie biopic Stardust will make finally reach the big screen next month.

The film will premiere at Italy’s Rome Film Festival and the UK’s Raindance Film Festival in October. Its U.S. premiere is expected sometime later this year after IFC acquired the rights last month.

The David Bowie biopic Stardust will open the 30th annual Inside Out LGBT Film Festival.https://t.co/9nfeiMACtv @InsideOutTO — NOW Magazine (@nowtoronto) September 16, 2020

Bowie making his first trip to America in 1971. However, the movie was made without the blessing of Bowie’s estate and doesn’t include any of his original music.

It was originally set to premiere in April before the pandemic shut down movie theaters.

Are you interested in a Bowie movie that doesn’t include Bowie music? What other rock bands deserve their own biopic?