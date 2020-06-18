Twitter Will Let You Record and Post Short Audio Tweets

Twitter has a new feature they are testing called, tweeting with your voice. Understanding that sometimes you need just the right inflection on a word or phrase, Twitter is testing out tweeting with your voice that will allow you 140 seconds of audio.

Twitter debuts a new voice tweet feature as a way to add 'human touch' to the platform https://t.co/PCSUdyPRcI — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 17, 2020

Voice tweets will look similar to a video on your timeline but instead, you will see the person’s profile picture surrounded by pulsing circles.

Voice tweets are currently available to a limited amount of iOS Twitter users.