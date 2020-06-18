Life

Twitter Will Let You Record and Post Short Audio Tweets

Posted on

Twitter has a new feature they are testing called, tweeting with your voice. Understanding that sometimes you need just the right inflection on a word or phrase, Twitter is testing out tweeting with your voice that will allow you 140 seconds of audio.

Voice tweets will look similar to a video on your timeline but instead, you will see the person’s profile picture surrounded by pulsing circles.
Voice tweets are currently available to a limited amount of iOS Twitter users.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top