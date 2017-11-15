Van’s Warped Tour Ends In 2018

Do you remember the first Van’s Warped Tour you attended? It’s been a summertime staple since 1995. Kevin Lyman, the man who built the tour, announced that 2018 will be the final year of it touring across the country. The dates are listed above. RIP Van’s Warped Tour. Will it be reduced to a stationary festival like Coachella? We shall see. Definitely get your tickets for the Salt Lake City date on June 30, 2018.

