Video Game Maker Pledges 500,000 Euros to Rebuild Notre-Dame

A video game company that digitally recreated Paris in the 1700’s have pledged 500,000 euros toward rebuilding Notre-Dame cathedral in real life. Ubisoft Montreal, creator of the popular Assassin’s Creed series of games made the announcement after the 850-year-old church had nearly succumbed to flames Monday night. It has been reported that the company’s digital recreation could be used to rebuild the Paris landmark. The Guardian reports Ubisoft hasn’t been part of any official conversations but is more than willing to help.

Ubisoft donates €500K to help restore Notre-Dame, gives away Assassin's Creed Unity for free https://t.co/H517RiE4Nw pic.twitter.com/83imGLmjBw — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) April 17, 2019