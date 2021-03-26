What Is The ‘Secret’ Marvel Movie Planned For 2022?

Marvel fans have a mystery to solve – a ‘secret’ upcoming Marvel movie scheduled for next year.

While revealing its upcoming slate this week, Marvel confirmed an unidentified movie scheduled for October 7th, 2022.

So what’s the secret flick? The folks at Cinemablend are convinced it will be Deadpool 3 or the next Guardians of the Galaxy sequel.

Marvel Has A Secret Movie Down For 2022 And Here's Our Best Guess https://t.co/4GkCsd2f2J — MassMoviecidePodcast (@Massmoviecide) March 26, 2021

Another theory? It could be a classic Marvel hero finally joining the MCU – such as Blade or the Fantastic Four.

What do you think the secret movie is? Which superheroes that haven’t yet made their big-screen debut would you like to see?