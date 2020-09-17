Life

Will Luke Skywalker Appear In ‘The Mandalorian’?

Posted on

Star Wars fans are getting hyped after the first trailer for Season 2 of The Mandalorian dropped this week. And the biggest question is – will Luke Skywalker make an appearance?

We know from the trailer that Season 2 will revolve around Mando finding the Jedi. And Luke, of course, is the most famous Jedi there is.

Besides, Mark Hamill has already made one Mandalorian appearance – he provided the voice of a droid bartender in an episode from the first season.

Are you excited for Mandalorian Season 2? What other Star Wars characters are you hoping will make an appearance?

