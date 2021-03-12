Win a $100 McDonalds Arch Card!!

Snap a photo of the McDonald’s New Crispy Chicken Billboard Trucks all over the city and tag it with the #BogoChickSunday for your chance to win!

For those who haven’t had a chance to taste the new crave-worthy Crispy Chicken Sandwich – participating McDonald’s in Utah, western Wyoming, and eastern Nevada invite you to Buy One Get One Free every SUNDAY in MARCH!

The McDonald’s New Crispy Chicken contest runs from 03-12-2021 to 03-21-2021. Contestants must enter via social media by taking a picture of the “McDonald’s New Crispy Chicken Billboard Trucks” when spotted around the Salt Lake City market, posting the photo to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, and include “#BogoChickSunday” in the post. On 03-22-2021 at 10:00 AM, 1 winner will be drawn at random to win a $100 McDonald’s Arch Card provided by McDonald’s. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.