Life

X96 I.P.O. | August 26, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Barnes Courtney “99”
  • Bishop Briggs “Baby”
  • Robert DeLong “Revolutionary”
  • The 1075 “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”
  • Blue October “Daylight”
  • Young the Giant “Superposition”
  • Twenty One Pilots “Levitate”
  • Slothrust “Double Down”
  • Bang Bang Romeo “Shame on You”
  • Metric “Dressed to Supress”
  • Portugal. the Man “Tidal Wave”
  • Panic! at the Disco “High Hopes”
  • Des Rocs “Let Me Live / Let Me Die”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top