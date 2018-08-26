X96 I.P.O. | August 26, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Barnes Courtney “99”
- Bishop Briggs “Baby”
- Robert DeLong “Revolutionary”
- The 1075 “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”
- Blue October “Daylight”
- Young the Giant “Superposition”
- Twenty One Pilots “Levitate”
- Slothrust “Double Down”
- Bang Bang Romeo “Shame on You”
- Metric “Dressed to Supress”
- Portugal. the Man “Tidal Wave”
- Panic! at the Disco “High Hopes”
- Des Rocs “Let Me Live / Let Me Die”
