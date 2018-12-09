Life

X96 I.P.O. | December 9, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • SWMRS “April in Houston”
  • Switchfoot “Native Tongue”
  • MØ featuting Foster the People “Blur”
  • Badflower “Ghost”
  • Holy Ghost! “Anxious”
  • Tom Morello featuing Portugal. the Man “Every Step That I Take”
  • Broken Bells “Shelter”
  • Half Alive “Still Feel”
  • The Faint “Child Asleep”
  • Alice Merton “Funny Business”
  • No Rome featuring The 1975 “Narcissist”
  • Grandon “Despicable”
  • The 1975 “Sincerity is Scary”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top