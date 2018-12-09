X96 I.P.O. | December 9, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- SWMRS “April in Houston”
- Switchfoot “Native Tongue”
- MØ featuting Foster the People “Blur”
- Badflower “Ghost”
- Holy Ghost! “Anxious”
- Tom Morello featuing Portugal. the Man “Every Step That I Take”
- Broken Bells “Shelter”
- Half Alive “Still Feel”
- The Faint “Child Asleep”
- Alice Merton “Funny Business”
- No Rome featuring The 1975 “Narcissist”
- Grandon “Despicable”
- The 1975 “Sincerity is Scary”
