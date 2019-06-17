X96 I.P.O. | June 16, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Avicci featuring Imagine Dragons “Heat Upon My Sleeve”
- Mallrat “Grocieries”
- Matt Maeson “Cringe”
- Warbly Jets “Propaganda”
- Coin “Crash My Car”
- Barns Courtney “You and I”
- Yungblud “Parents”
- Sleater-Kinney “Hurry On Home”
- K. Flay “Sister”
- X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
- The Heavy “Better As One”
- Thick “Your Mom”
- Vampire Weekend “This Life”
