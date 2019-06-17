Life

X96 I.P.O. | June 16, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Avicci featuring Imagine Dragons “Heat Upon My Sleeve”
  • Mallrat “Grocieries”
  • Matt Maeson “Cringe”
  • Warbly Jets “Propaganda”
  • Coin “Crash My Car”
  • Barns Courtney “You and I”
  • Yungblud “Parents”
  • Sleater-Kinney “Hurry On Home”
  • K. Flay “Sister”
  • X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
  • The Heavy “Better As One”
  • Thick “Your Mom”
  • Vampire Weekend “This Life”

