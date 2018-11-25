Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 25, 2018

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Weezer “Zombie Bastards”
  • Badflower “Ghost”
  • Toro y Moi “Freelance”
  • Cake “Sinking Ship”
  • Does It Offend You, Yeah? “Let’s Go”
  • Half Alive “Still Feel”
  • Muse “Pressure”
  • The Ting Tings “Estranged”
  • Holy Ghost! “Anxious”
  • The Moth and the Flame “The New Great Depression”
  • Foster the People “Worst Nights”
  • Bloxx “Monday”
  • Tom Morello featuring Portugal. the Man “Every Step That I Take”

