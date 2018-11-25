X96 I.P.O. | November 25, 2018

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Weezer “Zombie Bastards”
- Badflower “Ghost”
- Toro y Moi “Freelance”
- Cake “Sinking Ship”
- Does It Offend You, Yeah? “Let’s Go”
- Half Alive “Still Feel”
- Muse “Pressure”
- The Ting Tings “Estranged”
- Holy Ghost! “Anxious”
- The Moth and the Flame “The New Great Depression”
- Foster the People “Worst Nights”
- Bloxx “Monday”
- Tom Morello featuring Portugal. the Man “Every Step That I Take”
