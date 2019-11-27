Blink-182 Get LEGO Makeover

Looks like blink-182 could give the White Stripes a run for the money when it comes to the coolest music video featuring LEGO. A fan-created a shot-for-shot remake of the trio’s “First Date” video out of the bricks and mini-figures. Just to prove how faithfully it follows, the stop-motion piece is presented side-by-side with the 2002 original. Turns out, if you allow yourself to fall into a YouTube rabbit hole, you’ll come across lots of LEGO music videos of your favorite songs.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.