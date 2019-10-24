Coldplay Release Two New Song!

NEW DOUBLE ALBUM EVERYDAY LIFE OUT NOV 22

LISTEN TO TWO SONGS, “ORPHANS” AND “ARABESQUE”

Coldplay have today announced the global release of their eighth album, Everyday Life, on Friday, November 22 on CD, vinyl, cassette (funny), and digital formats, with two US-only vinyl versions available via Third Man Records (that’s Jack White’s label…interesting) on standard black and limited edition gold. The 53-minute double album is divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset. Two songs from the album, “Orphans” and Arabesque, have been released to the world. Both tracks are available to download/stream now, including lyric videos for “Orphans” and “Arabesque.” A 7-inch vinyl single featuring both songs is also available now via Third Man Records. The music video for Orphans will premiere tomorrow, October 25 on YouTube.

Both tracks were produced by The Dream Team. Arabesquefeatures vocals from Stromaeand horns by Femi Kuti and his band. The album’s cover image is based around a 1919 photo of guitarist Jonny Buckland’s great-grandfather’s band. The artwork was teased last week in mysterious posters and billboards all around the world, from São Paulo to Tokyo.

The album’s tracklisting -unveiled via classified ads in the hometown newspapers of Coldplay’s members (in Flintshire, Exeter, Southampton and Fife) -is as follows:

Sunrise

Sunrise Church Trouble In Town BrokEn Daddy WOTW / POTP Arabesque When I Need A Friend

Sunset

Guns Orphans Èkó Cry Cry Cry Old Friends بنیآدم Champion Of The World Everyday Life

The first details of Everyday Life were revealed earlier this week when the band mailed typed, hand-signed notes to 500 Coldplay fans around the world. On November 2nd Coldplay will perform for the sixth time as the musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.