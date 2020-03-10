Fall Out Boy Pull Music Videos From YouTube

Want to check out some classic Fall Out Boy music videos on YouTube? Good luck – they’re gone. Mysteriously, the band appears to have deleted all the music videos from its 2005 album From Under The Cork Tree – including some of their most popular hits like “Dance, Dance” and “Sugar, We’re Goin Down”. Even stranger, the disappearance coincides with the upcoming 15th anniversary of that album – convincing fans that some kind of anniversary surprise might be in the works. Fall Out Boy will be teaming up with Green Day and Weezer this summer for the Hella Mega Tour.

