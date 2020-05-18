Foo Fighters, Muse, BMTH Part Of Virtual ‘Big Weekend’ Festival

Foo Fighters, Muse, and other big names will be part of BBC Radio 1’s virtual Big Weekend 2020 festival. Since the regular festival was canceled, the lineup will feature archived performances including Foo Fighters and Muse from 2015 and Bring Me The Horizon from 2016, along with other stars like Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish. The festival will live stream two stages’ worth of performances – more than 100 sets total – starting May 22nd.

