Former Sonic Youth Member, Kim Gordon, Bakes Cake To Support Bernie Sanders

Kim Gordon is a big supporter of Bernie Sanders winning the Democrat Party nomination this year, hoping that the candidate will win the White House this November. But rather than just endorse the Vermont Senator’s bid, she’s showing her followers why she feels the Bern. In a video titled “What’s Cooking America? With Kim Gordon”, the former Sonic Youth singer and bassist tosses cards featuring Sanders’ campaign promises into a bowl, mixes them up into a batter that she pours into a pan, then bakes. When the oven timer dings, out pops a cake featuring the Bernie Sanders campaign logo.

