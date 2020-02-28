Music

Green Day Postpones Asia Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

Posted on

Green Day fans in Asia will have to wait until the coronavirus is no longer an issue before they can see the band in concert. Taking to Twitter Friday morning, the trio announced that they would postpone their tour stops on the continent due to “health + travel concerns.” “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” read the message. On Thursday, New Order said they would put their shows in Japan “on hold.” Earlier, Pixies and Stereolab joined the list of bands to cancel shows in Asia.

