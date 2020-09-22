Smashing Pumpkins Set Release Date for Next Album

Smashing Pumpkins’ follow-up to 2018’s “Shiny and Oh So Bright Volume 1” has been scheduled for release.
The Billy Corgan-produced “Cyr,” which will feature 20 tracks of new music, is set to drop November 27th, Sumerian Records has revealed.
In anticipation of the release, the group is releasing a five-part animated series called “In Ashes,” which will feature songs from the upcoming album. The first two episodes are scheduled to be released on Friday, according to a Sumerian rep.
New @SmashingPumpkin's album arriving in November: https://t.co/hGfwFL0Lzb
— MetalInsider.net (@metalinsider) September 21, 2020
Have Smashing Pumpkins peaked, or do they keep getting better? What age group do most Smashing Pumpkins fans fall into?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.