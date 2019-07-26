The Offspring Are Finishing Up Their 10th Studio Album

The Offspring’s long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By is getting its final touches, according to the band. Helming their 10th studio album is famed producer Bob Rock, who is best known for his work on Metallica’s self-titled Black album. While no official release date has been given just yet, frontman Dexter Holland reveals, “Save for a few small things, we’re pretty much wrapped and excited to get these tunes out there.”

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Smash, The Offspring kicked off a European tour on Thursday night and will return to North America in September to hit the festival scene.

