Boner Fight for July 26th, 2019

Buckets of body parts, a cooler filled with male genitalia and a woman’s head sewn onto a male torso “like Frankenstein” were found by FBI agents during a raid on an Arizona body donation center, a new lawsuit reveals. The stomach-churning scene was discovered by FBI agents at the now-shuttered Biological Resource Center in 2014 as part of a multi-state investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of human body parts, as reported by the Arizona Republic. Details of the grim find were revealed in a lawsuit filed against the center this week by 33 defendants whose loved ones’ bodies were donated to the facility under the guise they would be used for scientific purposes. In his declaration in the civil suit, former FBI special agent Mark Cwynar described the “various unsettling scenes” that awaited cops, including “a bucket of heads, arms and legs” and “a cooler filled with male genitalia.” Agents also found “infected heads,” a small woman’s head sewn onto a large male torso and hanging on a wall “like Frankenstein,” and body parts stacked on top of one another with no identification tags. Biological Resource Center specialized in the free pickup of deceased loved ones for families in exchange for their bodies, to be used for scientific research. Instead, the company sold body parts to various middlemen for profit. Read More