Boner Fight for July 26th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THE FRANKENSTEIN CHOP SHOP.
Buckets of body parts, a cooler filled with male genitalia and a woman’s head sewn onto a male torso “like Frankenstein” were found by FBI agents during a raid on an Arizona body donation center, a new lawsuit reveals. The stomach-churning scene was discovered by FBI agents at the now-shuttered Biological Resource Center in 2014 as part of a multi-state investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of human body parts, as reported by the Arizona Republic. Details of the grim find were revealed in a lawsuit filed against the center this week by 33 defendants whose loved ones’ bodies were donated to the facility under the guise they would be used for scientific purposes. In his declaration in the civil suit, former FBI special agent Mark Cwynar described the “various unsettling scenes” that awaited cops, including “a bucket of heads, arms and legs” and “a cooler filled with male genitalia.” Agents also found “infected heads,” a small woman’s head sewn onto a large male torso and hanging on a wall “like Frankenstein,” and body parts stacked on top of one another with no identification tags. Biological Resource Center specialized in the free pickup of deceased loved ones for families in exchange for their bodies, to be used for scientific research. Instead, the company sold body parts to various middlemen for profit. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: PLEASE DON’T HARASS THE WILDLIFE.
With its vast narrow canyons and stunning scenery, it’s no surprise Zion National Park is home to iconic western wildlife. As the summer tourist season is in full swing, park rangers are urging visitors to be more respectful of their surroundings. Staff said hikers have been touching and harassing wildlife, with multiple reports of fawns being picked up, held, and moved in The Narrows and the campgrounds in the past few weeks. “They’re completely innocent animals going about their normal lives, and people, even with the best of intentions, intervene and cause those animals to be injured or even killed,” Zion National Park wildlife technician Jason Pietrzak said. “It’s terrible.” One fawn recently died in the Narrows as a result of either its mother abandoning it or the stress and trauma of being held. “Imagine you’re a child and a grizzly bear was trying to help you by picking you up,” Pietrzak added. “It would be terrifying.” Zion National Park visitor Ana Zissou expressed her frustration, describing wilderness ethics as “common sense.” Read More
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.