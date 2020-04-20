X96 I.P.O. | April 19, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Angels and Airwaves “All That’s Left is Love”
- Major Lazer featuring Marcu Mumford “Lay Your Head on Me”
- Cheap Cuts featuring Pete Wentz “Check Your Phone”
- Car Seat Headrest “Hollywood”
- Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
- Flume featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”
- The Used “Cathedral Bells”
- 24KGOLDN “City of Angels”
- The Strokes “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”
- White Reapers “Real Long Time”
- Benee “Supalonely”
- Grey Daze “Sickness”
- Lovelytheband “Loneliness for Love”
- Chvrches “Forever”
