X96 I.P.O. | April 19, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Angels and Airwaves “All That’s Left is Love”
  • Major Lazer featuring Marcu Mumford “Lay Your Head on Me”
  • Cheap Cuts featuring Pete Wentz “Check Your Phone”
  • Car Seat Headrest “Hollywood”
  • Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
  • Flume featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”
  • The Used “Cathedral Bells”
  • 24KGOLDN “City of Angels”
  • The Strokes “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”
  • White Reapers “Real Long Time”
  • Benee “Supalonely”
  • Grey Daze “Sickness”
  • Lovelytheband “Loneliness for Love”
  • Chvrches “Forever”

