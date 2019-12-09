Music

X96 I.P.O. | December 8, 2019

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Alanis Morissette “Reasons I Drink”
  • Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
  • The 1975 “Frail State of Mind”
  • Sub Urban “Cradles”
  • Phantogram “In a Spiral”
  • Tool “Pnuma”
  • Saint Motel “Van Horn”
  • Unlikely Candidates”Novocaine”
  • Cold War Kids “Dirt in My Eyes”
  • Billie Eilish “Everything I Wanted”
  • Highly Suspect “16”
  • Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
  • Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”

