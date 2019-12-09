X96 I.P.O. | December 8, 2019

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Alanis Morissette “Reasons I Drink”
- Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
- The 1975 “Frail State of Mind”
- Sub Urban “Cradles”
- Phantogram “In a Spiral”
- Tool “Pnuma”
- Saint Motel “Van Horn”
- Unlikely Candidates”Novocaine”
- Cold War Kids “Dirt in My Eyes”
- Billie Eilish “Everything I Wanted”
- Highly Suspect “16”
- Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
- Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
