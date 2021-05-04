News

3-Bit Gamer with Jonathan Deesing for May 4th, 2021

  • Resident Evil Village (PC, Xbox One, Series X, PS4, PS5) – May 7

Resident Evil’s latest game is set in yet another spooky European village, this time with a tall vampire lady.

via Capcom

  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC, Xbox One, Series X, PS4, PS5) – May 10

Hood is a multiplayer heist game featuring characters from the Robin Hood mythos.

via Focus Home Interactive

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – May 14

Play a remastered collection of Mass Effect 1-3 as Shepard, an elite human soldier trying to unite the galactic community against a fleet of sentient starships

via Electronic Arts

  • Knockout City (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One) – May 21

A live service multiplayer game about ultimate dodgeball – sorry, dodgebrawl

via Electronic Arts

  • Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – May 25

Work as a mutant rodent in a mutated world with modifiable genetic code fighting to save the Tree of Life

via Biomutant

Comments
