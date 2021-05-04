Boner Fight for May 4th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: JUDGE MIKE LEE BY THE COMPANY HE KEEPS

Senator Mike Lee is preparing his 2022 re-election campaign by advertising a special event in Mar-a-Lago. The event will even include Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Rep. Lauren Boebert.

via KUTV

Boner Candidate #2: THEY HAD SPECIAL NEEDS… AND THEY WERE FAT.

Galeton Colorado’s Triangle Cross Ranch assisted living center was shut down recently. According to authorities, the residents of the facility were being humiliated and abused. Residents would even search through the trash after having their food withheld from them.

via CBS Denver