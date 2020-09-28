All Time Low Announce “Basement Noise Concert Series”

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

Platinum-selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have announced their Basement Noise Concert Series. The five-night streaming event, which was filmed in Nashville, TN in July, will kick off on October 9, and see the band perform their new album Wake Up, Sunshine in its entirety for the very first time. Setlists for the remaining four shows in the series will be curated by each band member. Presale tickets for all five shows are available beginning today exclusively through All Time Low’s fan club.

Spotify presale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, and general tickets will go on sale this Wednesday, September 30 HERE. Exclusive merch will be available to fans who purchase tickets to all five shows.

BASEMENT NOISE CONCERT SERIES

October 09, 2020 – Wake Up, Sunshine Full Album Show

October 23, 2020 – Rian’s Choice Set

November 13, 2020 – Zack’s Choice Set

December 04, 2020 – Alex’s Choice Set

December 18, 2020 – Jack’s Choice Set

All Time Low just achieved their first-ever #1 at radio as their latest single “Monsters” (feat. blackbear) claimed top spot at Modern Rock. The band recently released an acoustic version of “Monsters”, which is available to stream and download now HERE. Watch an official music video for the acoustic track HERE. “Monsters” is the latest single off All Time Low’s critically acclaimed new album Wake Up, Sunshine, which is available now HERE.

Wake Up, Sunshine was released in April and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums Chart. Upon its release, Billboard proclaimed “The album is All Time Low’s most vibrant set to date, combining the band’s rambunctious spirit with roaring guitars and anthemic melodies.” Forbes praised the collection as “an album that crackles with youthful exuberance and the energy of a live show,” while Nylon declared “All Time Low just wants their new album to make you feel good.”

Earlier this summer, All Time Low unveiled Summer Daze Rosé, their third wine release in partnership with Wines That Rock. Summer Daze Rosé can be purchased exclusively from All Time Low’s Everything Is Wine webstore HERE. Band members Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat also just ignited their multi-platform podcast Crash Test Live. Tailored to and recorded live for a streaming audience, the co-hosts provide the hottest and most hilarious takes on the “Wonderful News” of the week and possibly true, yet possibly not “Fun Facts.” Past episodes of Crash Test Live are available on YouTube now.