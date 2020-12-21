Bill Frost on TV for December 21st, 2020

Industry (Season 1 Finale, Monday Dec 21, HBO/HBO Max)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Movie, Friday Dec 25, HBO Max)
Letterkenny (Season 9, Saturday Dec 26, Hulu)
Yearly Departed (Special, Wednesday Dec 30, Amazon Prime Video)
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Series Finale, Thursday Dec 31, Netflix)
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (Special, Friday Jan 1, BBC America)
Call Me Kat (New Series, Sunday Jan 3, Fox)
The Watch (New Series, Sunday Jan 3, BBA America)
