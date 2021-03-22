Bill Frost on TV for March 22nd, 2021

Breeders (Season 2, Monday March 22, FX/Hulu)
The Day Sports Stood Still (Documentary, Wednesday March 24, HBO/HBO Max)
Baketopia (New Series, Thursday March 25, HBO Max)
Invincible (New Series, Friday March 26, Prime Video)
Solar Opposites (Season 2, Friday March 26, Hulu)
Tina (Documentary, Saturday March 27, HBO/HBO Max)
City on a Hill (Season 2, Sunday March 28, Showtime)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.