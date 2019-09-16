Bill Frost TV for September 16th, 2019

Dancing With the Stars (Season 28 Premiere, Monday Sept 16, ABC)

The biggest surprise this season? You’ve actually heard of a few of the “Stars,” like James VanDerBeek, Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom and a Trump puppet.

American Horror Story: 1984 (Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday Sept 18, FX)

Ryan Murphy returns with a wholly original idea: A crazed slasher at an ’80s summer camp killing off pretty 20-somethings. How does he do it?

Disenchantment (Season 1/Part 2 Premiere, Friday Sept 20, Netflix)

Matt Groening’s twisted animated fairytale continues after a year or two away. If you don’t remember, it’s like Futurama meets D&D, but not at all.

Black Jesus (Season 3 Premiere, Friday Sept 20, Adult Swim)

Our Lord and Savior is back to spread the love, blunts and 40s in Compton! Brought to you by The Boondocks’ Aaron McGruder and divine providence.

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards (Special, Sunday Sept 22, Fox)

Millionaire celebrities finally get some recognition — it’s about time.

The Circus (Fall Premiere, Sunday Sept 22, Showtime)

The political documentary series returns to go behind-the-scenes of the Democratic clusterhug to take out Trumpy the Clown. Sigh …