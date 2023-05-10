Blink-182’s Unforgettable Cover of Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Blink 182 | Shutterstock

A Bold Musical Move from Pop-Punk Legends

Blink-182, the iconic pop-punk band that has been a household name for decades, recently took on the challenge of covering Taylor Swift’s smash hit, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” mashing it with their hit song, “Damnit.” The result? A unique and unexpected rendition that showcased the band’s versatility while adding a touch of their signature punk-rock edge to the catchy pop tune. Watch a clip of the performance below:

Mark Hoppus cantando ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ de Taylor Swift en la parte final de ‘Dammit’ durante el show de ayer de blink-182 en Detroit 📹: u/burritodude17 pic.twitter.com/AUahZq4MQ6 — blink-182 Paraguay (@blink182py) May 10, 2023

The Surprising Decision to Cover Taylor Swift

It’s no secret that Blink-182 and Taylor Swift cater to different audiences, with the former leaning heavily on the punk and alternative scene. At the same time, the latter is known for her infectious pop melodies. Yet, this didn’t deter Blink-182 from putting their own spin on Swift’s chart-topping hit.

The decision to cover “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” might have raised some eyebrows. Still, in the end, it demonstrated the band’s willingness to step out of their comfort zone and explore new musical territory. Listen to the original song below:

The Darker, Grittier Side of a Pop Anthem

In true Blink-182 fashion, their cover of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” brought forth a darker and grittier version of the song. The band infused their punk-rock essence into the track, offering a pessimistic take on the breakup anthem.

Guitar Riffs and Distorted Vocals

The original song’s catchy guitar riffs were replaced by heavier, more aggressive chords, and the upbeat tempo was slowed down, adding a sense of melancholy to the overall atmosphere. Mark Hoppus’ vocals, layered with distortion, conveyed a sense of bitterness and despair that contrasted sharply with Swift’s optimistic original.

Fans React to Blink-182’s Taylor Swift Cover

Blink-182’s cover of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” generated a mix of reactions from both their fanbase and Swifties alike. While some were intrigued by the band’s unique take on the pop song, others found it difficult to reconcile the two distinct styles.

🎶| Blink-182 covered a Taylor Swift song at their show in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/YPEdI8FFxl — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) May 10, 2023

